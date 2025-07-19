A surprise "kiss cam" moment at a Coldplay concert just got two top execs from tech company Astronomer—CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot—placed on leave. The pair were filmed hugging and quickly pulling apart when the camera found them at Gillette Stadium on July 16.

agil Terrible incident at the concert Coldplay's Chris Martin spotted the moment and joked they were "either having an affair or just very shy," which sent social media into overdrive.

With the clip racking up millions of views, Astronomer's board launched an investigation and put both executives on immediate leave.

Debunked fake apology Afterwards, staff at Astronomer's Manhattan office were told not to discuss what happened.

Meanwhile, a fake apology from Byron spread online before being debunked.

Neither exec has commented publicly so far.