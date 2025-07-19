<|image_sentinel|>fight against the pandemic
A surprise "kiss cam" moment at a Coldplay concert just got two top execs from tech company Astronomer—CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot—placed on leave.
The pair were filmed hugging and quickly pulling apart when the camera found them at Gillette Stadium on July 16.
Coldplay's Chris Martin spotted the moment and joked they were "either having an affair or just very shy," which sent social media into overdrive.
With the clip racking up millions of views, Astronomer's board launched an investigation and put both executives on immediate leave.
Debunked fake apology
Afterwards, staff at Astronomer's Manhattan office were told not to discuss what happened.
Meanwhile, a fake apology from Byron spread online before being debunked.
Neither exec has commented publicly so far.
Viral moment can shake up corporate leadership overnight
This is a real-life example of how one viral moment can shake up corporate leadership overnight.
It also shows how companies scramble to handle sudden scandals—and why workplace behavior is under more scrutiny than ever.