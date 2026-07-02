CEO warns staff may be fired over 'AI slop' emails
Business
A CEO is cracking down on staff who send unedited, AI-written emails, calling them "AI slop," and says anyone caught doing it could be fired.
The move reflects a bigger trend: leaders are getting frustrated with sloppy, impersonal messages flooding their inboxes thanks to tools like ChatGPT.
Some companies ban AI amid doubts
According to AI consultant Joe Procopio, some businesses are now banning AI altogether, not just over bad emails, but also because of rising costs and tech headaches.
One tech CEO even blocked all AI use in their company.
As these issues pile up, more executives are questioning if relying on AI is really worth it.