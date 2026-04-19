NVIDIA-rival Cerebras files for an IPO in the US

Cerebras Systems, a leading player in the AI chip industry and competitor to NVIDIA , has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. The move comes as part of a broader trend of optimism in the tech sector after a brief slowdown last month. This is Cerebras's second attempt at going public after its first was withdrawn last October, following a more than $1 billion fundraise that valued it at around $8 billion.

Innovation Cerebras's chips and OpenAI's reliance on them Cerebras is taking on NVIDIA with a novel kind of AI chip that doesn't rely on high-bandwidth memory, a major bottleneck in the industry. The company specializes in inference, the process of responding to user queries. Much of its growth has been linked to OpenAI, including a $20 billion multi-year deal where the ChatGPT creator will use 750MW of Cerebras chips.

Revenue growth Revenue and profit numbers Cerebras's revenue surged to $510 million in the year ending December 31, from $290.3 million a year earlier. The firm also posted a profit of $1.38 per share, reversing from a loss of $9.90 per share last year. Despite these numbers, Cerebras has not revealed how much it hopes to raise through its IPO which is expected in mid-May under the ticker symbol "CBRS."

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