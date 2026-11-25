Cerebras IPO creates 1,000 employee millionaires and raises $5.55B
Cerebras, a California AI hardware company, made headlines by turning over 1,000 employees into millionaires with its May 2026 IPO.
The company raised $5.55 billion and was valued at around $21.7 billion.
CEO Andrew Feldman, whose own shares are worth about $3.2 billion, said empowering employees financially was a big goal for him.
Andrew Feldman tells employees to diversify
After the big payday, Feldman encouraged his team not to put all their eggs in one basket; he suggested diversifying investments instead of sticking with just Cerebras stock.
He also reminded everyone to stay calm during market ups and downs and think carefully before making big financial decisions.
His tips? Pay off his house first and consider how your money can support your charitable giving or lifestyle choices, all while reducing stress.