CETA to raise India UK trade by £25.5bn by 2040
India and the U.K.'s new trade deal, CETA, is set to ramp up business between the two countries by £25.5 billion every year by 2040.
Signed in July, it's already sparked nearly £12 billion in fresh trade and investment, while supporting thousands of jobs in both countries.
The agreement aims to drive growth through more jobs, innovation, and cultural exchange.
University of Liverpool launching Bengaluru campus
CETA isn't just about money: it's opening doors for students too.
The University of Liverpool is launching a Bengaluru campus that could welcome 10,000 students over the next decade.
Plus, with football leagues like the English Premier League gaining fans in India and UK leaders visiting to talk clean energy partnerships, both countries are building stronger ties on many fronts.
CETA could help support thousands of jobs in both nations and boost tech innovation through British and Indian innovators developing new technologies together.