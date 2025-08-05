CFTC greenlights spot crypto trading on registered futures exchanges

CFTC seeks public input on contract listing process

The CFTC wants feedback from the public on how these contracts should be listed, aiming for rules that actually fit the fast-moving crypto world.

Recent laws like the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act are helping clear up old confusion, while SEC Chair Paul Atkins just rolled out new guidelines about what counts as a security and what needs to be disclosed.

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham summed up the mood: "Together, we will make America the crypto capital of the world."