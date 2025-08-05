Next Article
IndusInd Bank shares jump 4% on CEO pick
IndusInd Bank's stock shot up over 4% on Tuesday after the board picked Rajiv Anand as its next CEO and MD.
He officially takes charge from August 25 for a three-year term.
The market clearly liked the news, with shares rising from ₹803.90 to ₹837 right after the announcement.
Anand brings over 3 decades of banking experience
Anand brings serious experience—35 years in banking, most recently as Deputy MD at Axis Bank, where he played a big role in building their retail and corporate business.
IndusInd's board emphasized the importance of his appointment for growth and governance, and thanked the RBI for helping make it happen.
The bank is betting on his expertise in capital markets and asset management to drive its next phase forward.