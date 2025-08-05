IndusInd Bank shares jump 4% on CEO pick

Anand brings over 3 decades of banking experience

Anand brings serious experience—35 years in banking, most recently as Deputy MD at Axis Bank, where he played a big role in building their retail and corporate business.

IndusInd's board emphasized the importance of his appointment for growth and governance, and thanked the RBI for helping make it happen.

The bank is betting on his expertise in capital markets and asset management to drive its next phase forward.