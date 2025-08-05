Next Article
DLF's Q1 profit jumps 18% to ₹763cr
DLF just posted an 18% jump in profit for April-June, hitting ₹763 crore, thanks to nearly double the revenue from strong sales and new project launches.
Still, investors weren't wowed—shares slipped a bit after the results.
New sales bookings soared 78%
If you're tracking big real estate moves or thinking about property investments, DLF's numbers show demand is still hot—new sales bookings soared 78% to ₹11,425 crore, mainly from their Privana launch.
Even with rising costs squeezing margins and a sequential profit dip, DLF kept a solid cash cushion.