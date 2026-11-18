CFTC pick Matthew Rowland questions Kalshi and Polymarket public benefit
At a recent Senate hearing, Matthew Rowland, the pick for America's top commodities regulator, wondered out loud if prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are actually good for the public.
With lawsuits swirling around these platforms, Rowland said the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, needs to look closely at whether they truly help people or just add risk.
CFTC nominees stress impartiality and staffing
Rowland and fellow nominee Nathan Anonick also addressed worries about possible conflicts of interest tied to the Trump family involvement in these markets, promising fair enforcement no matter what.
Both highlighted that, with staff cuts and tricky new areas like crypto popping up, a full team at the CFTC is more important than ever to keep things stable and clear.