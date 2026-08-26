CG Power targets 70% G2 utilization and potential $500 million revenue

With global demand for AI chips surging, Subbiah explained, "The entire packaging space itself is in short supply right now."

CG Power has already invested in its semiconductor packaging facility. Meanwhile, their power business is booming too: they're sitting on over ₹14,000 crore in pending orders and are set to commission a new transformer manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh next week, which could become the largest transformer plant in India.

On the finance side, Cholamandalam Investment (another Murugappa company) is shifting focus toward housing and gold loans as vehicle loans take a back seat.