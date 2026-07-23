CGHS pensioner cards go paperless via Bhavishya portal
What's the story
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) has launched a paperless application process for the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) pensioner card. The new system is available through the Bhavishya portal, making it easier for retiring central government employees to apply for their cards. The move is aimed at reducing paperwork, improving transparency, and ensuring timely access to healthcare benefits after retirement.
System integration
Integration with Bhavishya portal
The CGHS online system has been integrated with the Bhavishya portal, enabling a paperless application process.
This new system automatically populates pension-related details from the Bhavishya portal into the CGHS pensioner card application.
It eliminates manual data entry and reduces the chances of errors or omissions.
The integration is part of a larger government initiative to digitize public services.
Data security
Key features of the new system
The Permanent Account Number (PAN) of all retired citizens applying for CGHS services will be the key identifier for secure, real-time data exchange between the two platforms.
After the Head of Office verifies pension papers, the Pension Payment Order (PPO) is generated, employees can pay their CGHS contribution through the BharatKosh payment gateway.
Once paid, they can download their digital CGHS pensioner card from both portals.
Application choice
Additional facility for retiring employees
The government has clarified that the new integrated process is an additional facility and doesn't replace the existing online application system. Retiring employees can still apply directly through the CGHS portal if they prefer.
The integration is expected to cut processing time, reduce manual intervention, and make it easier for central government employees to access healthcare benefits immediately after retirement.