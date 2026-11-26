Big news if you're eyeing a career in tech or engineering: India's Capital Goods and Strategic Skill Council (CGSSC) said capital goods and strategic manufacturing sectors could generate 50 lakh job opportunities in India over the next five years.

The opportunity is to fulfill this demand through structured training and certification, particularly in skilled roles, and ensure the workforce is ready for the needs of industry," said Shalini Singh.

The maritime sector alone already needs around one lakh workers, and among others.