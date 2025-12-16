This OpenAI-backed biotech company has raised $130M at $1.3B valuation

AI in biotech

Chai Discovery's innovative approach to drug development

Chai Discovery is part of a growing trend that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up drug development. The company's mission is to create a "computer-aided design suite" for molecules. In 2024, they launched the Chai 1 AI model and have now introduced Chai 2, their latest iteration. This new model has shown significant improvements in success rates over other methods for de novo antibody design, or creating custom antibodies from scratch.