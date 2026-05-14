Chalet Hotels reports Q4 profit up 31.7% to ₹163 cr
Business
Chalet Hotels just posted a solid finish to the year, with profits up 31.7%: that's ₹163 crore for the fourth quarter, compared to ₹124 crore last year.
The boost comes from strong results in both their hotel and commercial real estate businesses.
Chalet Hotels revenue up 7%
Revenue grew 7% to ₹558.2 crore and EBITDA climbed over 10%.
Their hotels brought in more per room this quarter, while commercial real estate saw a big jump too.
To top it off, Chalet is rewarding shareholders with a ₹1-per-share final dividend after this performance.