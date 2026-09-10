Challa Sreenivasulu Setty urges 'Know Your Agent' for AI
State Bank of India chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty is pushing for a new "Know Your Agent" to help banks handle the rise of advanced AI.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, he highlighted the need for banks to verify their AI agents, set transaction limits, keep audit trails, and make sure there's accountability, so banking stays safe as tech evolves.
Setty urges AI accuracy accountability collaboration
Setty sees agentic AI transforming things like KYC checks and loan appraisal, underwriting, reconciliation, complaint management, and customer servicing, but warns that mistakes in these systems can spread super fast.
He suggests building trust by focusing on accuracy, accountability and access without asymmetry in AI models.
He also called for regulators, banks, fintechs, and tech companies to work together so India's financial sector can grow smartly and safely.