Chandigarh launches government-backed 'Bharat Taxi' app on September 18
Business
Chandigarh is launching the Bharat Taxi app on September 18, stepping in after big names like Ola, Uber, InDrive, and Rapido got their licenses suspended for breaking city rules.
The new government-backed app is aiming to increase its visibility among nearly 100,000 daily cab users looking for a ride around town.
Bharat Taxi rollout to boost ridership
Top officials, including UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and Union ministers, will be at the digital launch event, which also features a ceremonial flag-off of the new taxi fleet.
While commercial drivers are already using Bharat Taxi, this official rollout aims to get more locals on board and fill the gap left by private apps.