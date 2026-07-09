Chandrasekaran to oversee Air India until new CEO is named

Operational hurdles

Air India continues to struggle financially and operationally

Despite a massive cash infusion by Tata Sons, Air India continues to struggle financially and in terms of operations. Wilson had said that the airline's foundations have been rebuilt over the last four years but non-delivery of aircraft on schedule has significantly impacted growth and fleet modernization. He also expressed regret over supply chain constraints on seats, particularly first and business-class seats, which have delayed the airline's retrofit of existing wide-body aircraft by about two years.