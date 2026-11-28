Changpeng Zhao blames security complacency after $6.3B Binance hack
Binance just faced a massive $6.3 billion hack, and co-founder Changpeng Zhao openly blamed security complacency among top leaders for letting it happen.
Speaking at Binance Blockchain Week, Zhao said their security wasn't keeping up with smarter cyberattacks, especially since AI helped speed up source-code analysis.
The incident is a big reminder that the crypto world needs to stay sharp.
Binance recovers 98% of stolen funds
Binance has already recovered about 98% of the stolen funds, thanks to quick action from partners and agencies like the FBI.
Zhao is now calling for a "security alliance" across the industry so exchanges can share tips and respond faster together.
The hack itself was pretty advanced, using social engineering and compromised devices, so it's clear everyone in crypto needs to step up their defenses.