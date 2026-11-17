Chennai 24K gold down ₹760 per 10gm to ₹136,040
Gold just got a bit more affordable in Chennai, with 24-karat gold now at ₹13,604 per gram after dropping ₹760 per 10gm.
The 22-karat rate also slipped by ₹700 to ₹124,700 per 10gm.
If you're eyeing silver, that's at ₹190 per gram.
Chennai 24K priced below Delhi
Chennai's gold is now slightly cheaper than Mumbai and Delhi: Chennai matches Chennai for 24-karat at ₹136,040 per 10gm, while Delhi edges a bit higher at ₹136,190.
Silver prices are at ₹190,000 per kg.
Spot gold up 0.5% to $3,874.41
While local prices dipped, global gold rates actually ticked up a little despite a strong US dollar and talk of Fed rate hikes.
Spot gold rose by 0.5% to $3,874.41 an ounce and futures saw a small bump too, just goes to show how dynamic the market can be!