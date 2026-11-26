Chennai engineer Abubakar T arrested over alleged 1.98cr fintech theft
A Chennai-based engineer, Abubakar T, was arrested for allegedly sneaking ₹1.98 crore out of a fintech company by exploiting tech loopholes in its systems.
Navi Mumbai Cyber Police tracked him down using bank records and digital footprints, freezing over ₹1 crore connected to the scam.
They also seized several devices.
Navi Mumbai police urges security audits
Following the arrest, Navi Mumbai Police urged fintech firms to tighten up security, pointing out weak spots like exposed production API documentation and loose transaction controls that made this hack possible.
Their advice? Regular security audits and real-time monitoring to help stop future breaches before they start.