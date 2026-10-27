Chennai summit urges India to boost domestic chipmaking amid tensions

India's heavy reliance on imported chips is getting riskier as geopolitical tensions heat up.

At the Semiconductor Summit 2026 in Chennai, experts pointed out that India needs to step up its game in making chips at home and not just depend on others.

Sharat Kaul, India representative of the International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative (iNEMI), said building stronger local manufacturing and teaming up with international partners, especially for advanced packaging tech, will help India catch up.