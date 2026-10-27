Chennai summit urges India to boost domestic chipmaking amid tensions
India's heavy reliance on imported chips is getting riskier as geopolitical tensions heat up.
At the Semiconductor Summit 2026 in Chennai, experts pointed out that India needs to step up its game in making chips at home and not just depend on others.
Sharat Kaul, India representative of the International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative (iNEMI), said building stronger local manufacturing and teaming up with international partners, especially for advanced packaging tech, will help India catch up.
Indichip pledges ₹15,000cr+ for IDM facility
Right now, India only makes four out of the 37 gasses needed to build certain types of chips, which means most materials still come from abroad.
Indichip is investing big money (over ₹15,000 crore) into an integrated device manufacturing facility covering fabrication, assembly and testing, and final modules, but industry leaders like Sandeep Garg and Ravi Bhatkal say we also need better recycling programs and more homegrown materials to really make a difference.
Yogan Senthilkumar urges hands-on semiconductor training
Yogan Senthilkumar, chief technology officer of iVP Semiconductor, highlighted that it's not just about designing chips; future engineers should learn hands-on skills in manufacturing and assembly too.
Expanding semiconductor education could help young talent take on bigger roles as the industry grows.