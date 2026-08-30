Chennai's Bahwan CyberTek targets Middle East tech spending with AI
Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), an IT company from Chennai, is jumping on the surge in tech spending across the Middle East.
With roughly a third of its business coming from the US, the Middle East, and India and the Far East each, BCT's MD and CEO Amrinder Singh says its IT solutions are making waves in public services, energy, and banking, especially in Oman and the UAE.
FuelTrans gets AI upgrade, Indian orders
BCT is boosting its products with artificial intelligence to keep up with what clients need.
FuelTrans, one of BCT's products being infused with AI, now helps manage fuel logistics better and has already seen two new orders from Indian clients and pilot projects in Africa.
To meet growing demand locally, BCT has also strengthened teams in Oman and Brunei.
BCT explores joint ventures internationally
Besides tech upgrades, BCT is exploring joint ventures to expand internationally.
Singh highlights that demand for localized tech services is rising fast: Amrinder Singh said, "I feel that the current geopolitical situation... is going to create a need for more and more localized services with local delivery pools."
With a $250 million annual revenue run rate, BCT's mix of AI innovation and strategic moves shows it is serious about growth worldwide.