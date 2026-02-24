Chennai's OptoML raises $1.8 million to build energy-efficient AI chips

OptoML, a Chennai-based semiconductor startup, just raised $1.8 million in pre-Series A funding led by Bluehill VC and A99. The new funds will help them hire more talent and work on next-gen chips after their recent 12nm chip milestone with TSMC.

Their chips are up to 50 times more efficient OptoML builds super energy-efficient chips for AI—think up to 50 times more efficient than regular digital accelerators.

Their tech uses analog-in-memory computing with optical interconnects, which means faster and greener AI performance for everything from edge devices to data centers.

They've partnered with Kaynes Semiconductor for chip assembly and testing They've teamed up with Kaynes Semiconductor for chip assembly and testing.

Leading the charge is Saravana Maruthamuthu, who brings over 17 years of global experience at companies like Intel and Qualcomm.