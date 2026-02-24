Chennai's OptoML raises $1.8 million to build energy-efficient AI chips
OptoML, a Chennai-based semiconductor startup, just raised $1.8 million in pre-Series A funding led by Bluehill VC and A99.
The new funds will help them hire more talent and work on next-gen chips after their recent 12nm chip milestone with TSMC.
Their chips are up to 50 times more efficient
OptoML builds super energy-efficient chips for AI—think up to 50 times more efficient than regular digital accelerators.
Their tech uses analog-in-memory computing with optical interconnects, which means faster and greener AI performance for everything from edge devices to data centers.
They've teamed up with Kaynes Semiconductor for chip assembly and testing.
Leading the charge is Saravana Maruthamuthu, who brings over 17 years of global experience at companies like Intel and Qualcomm.
Manu Iyer from Bluehill VC called this a critical transition from research to real silicon and scalable production as OptoML moves from research to real-world production.
With demand for energy-smart AI growing fast, OptoML's innovation could be a game-changer.