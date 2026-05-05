Chevron CEO Mike Wirth says world could face oil shortage Business May 05, 2026

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth says we could be heading into a global oil shortage, thanks to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a passage that handles about 20% of the world's crude oil.

He explained that backup reserves and emergency stockpiles are running low, and Asia will feel the pinch first, with Europe not far behind.

Even though the US exports more oil than it imports right now, Wirth believes it won't stay shielded for long.