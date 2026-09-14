Chief Minister Vijay signs MoU in UK with Samvardhana Motherson
Business
Chief Minister Vijay signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. along with its European and UK-based joint venture companies, during his recent UK trip.
This deal is set to boost the state's design, engineering, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.
Investment creates about 7,000 state jobs
This investment is expected to create about 7,000 jobs in the state and deepen ties with British companies in technology and finance.
While some critics accused Chief Minister Vijay of mixing official work with personal interests (like attending a car race), others brushed it off as noise, pointing out that his visit was all about putting Tamil Nadu on the global map.
The trip also focused on learning how to build a world-class sports economy back home.