China aims to produce 5nm chips in massive quantities

SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor lead the charge

SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor are leading this push, even with US tech restrictions making things tricky.

The source does not provide a 2025 SMIC 50,000-wafer/month estimate; SMIC is described as the only domestic 7 nm-capable producer (though yields have been reported as weak).

Meanwhile, Hua Hong Semiconductor announced plans to raise about 7.56 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) to fund technological upgrades and research at its foundry-related operations.

Hua Hong has collaborated with Huawei on 7 nm technologies.

No mention of Huawei Ascend 2026 launch plans is made in the source.