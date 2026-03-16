China aims to produce 5nm chips in massive quantities
China is gearing up to boost its advanced chip production (think 7nm and 5nm tech).
The source does not provide a national current production total; it reports that Huali plans initial 7 nm capacity of a few thousand wafers per month by the end of 2026.
There is no source support for reaching roughly 100,000 wafers/month within the next one to two years.
No 2030 500,000 wafers/month figure is given in the source.
SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor lead the charge
SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor are leading this push, even with US tech restrictions making things tricky.
The source does not provide a 2025 SMIC 50,000-wafer/month estimate; SMIC is described as the only domestic 7 nm-capable producer (though yields have been reported as weak).
Meanwhile, Hua Hong Semiconductor announced plans to raise about 7.56 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) to fund technological upgrades and research at its foundry-related operations.
Hua Hong has collaborated with Huawei on 7 nm technologies.
No mention of Huawei Ascend 2026 launch plans is made in the source.
Local equipment makers are trying, but there's a tech gap
China's own equipment makers like SiCarrier are pitching in, but there's still one big roadblock: they don't have access to EUV lithography, the key tech needed for the smallest, most advanced chips.