China and EU agree parity quotas for hybrid car exports
Business
China and the European Union just wrapped up big talks about trading hybrid and electric vehicles.
The main takeaway? Both sides agreed that Chinese hybrid-car exports will get fair treatment, with quotas not lower than those allocated to other import sources.
Plus, the EU promised not to single out Chinese companies or products.
EU China raise 2025 quotas
The two sides also decided to raise export quotas for 2025, which should help Chinese carmakers grow steadily and compete globally.
Overall, these moves show a shared push for fair trade, making it easier for Chinese businesses to join the global hybrid vehicle market without facing extra hurdles.