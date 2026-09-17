China and Hong Kong markets slip after Federal Reserve hike
Business
China and Hong Kong markets slipped on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve bumped up interest rates by 0.25%.
The move has investors worried about higher borrowing costs, with talk of another possible hike later this year.
Key Chinese indexes dropped around 0.4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.8%.
Chinese commodities, Hong Kong property slide
Commodity stocks were hit hardest: Chinese gold shares slid 5% and nonferrous metals dropped 3%.
Hong Kong's property sector also fell by 1.9%.
Meanwhile, biotech and semiconductor stocks held up better, as analysts see potential in China's AI hardware market, even as internet-focused companies face headwinds from slower local spending.