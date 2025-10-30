China approves TikTok transfer agreement, says US Treasury Secretary

"In Kuala Lumpur, we finalized the TikTok agreement in terms of getting Chinese approval, and I would expect that would go forward in the coming weeks and months, and we'll finally see a resolution to that," Bessent told Fox Business Network.

Resolution approach

China to 'properly handle' TikTok-related issues

Earlier on Thursday, China's Commerce Ministry issued a statement saying that it would properly handle all TikTok-related issues with the United States. The announcement comes amid ongoing negotiations between the two countries over the future of TikTok in America. The app has been under scrutiny due to national security concerns and its data privacy practices.