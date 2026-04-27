Why Meta's $2B Manus acquisition has been blocked by China

China has blocked US tech giant Meta 's acquisition of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Manus. The country's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), cited a ban on foreign investment in the project as the reason for its decision. The NDRC has also ordered all parties involved to withdraw from the transaction.

Strategic protection China's move to protect AI assets The NDRC's decision underscores China's determination to protect its AI talent and intellectual property from being acquired by US companies. The move comes as Washington imposes export controls aimed at restricting access to US chips, in a bid to curb China's AI development. Notably, Meta had acquired Manus in December for over $2 billion, as part of a plan to enhance its capabilities in AI agents.

Deal complications Manus's headquarters moved to Singapore Following the acquisition, Manus's CEO Xiao Hong and Chief Scientist Ji Yichao were barred from leaving China as regulators reviewed the deal. The company was previously touted by state media as China's next DeepSeek after launching what it claimed was the world's first general AI agent. Later, Manus moved its headquarters from China to Singapore, like many other Chinese companies amid rising US-China tensions.

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Tech rivalry AI a key part of strategic competition Alfredo Montufar-Helu, a Managing Director at Ankura China Advisors, said China's intervention shows how AI has become a key part of the strategic competition between the world's two largest economies. He added that controls once focused on semiconductors are now extending into AI. Montufar-Helu further noted that China is willing to prevent foreign acquisition of assets it considers important for national security, with AI clearly being one of them.

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Investment restrictions China restricts US investment in top tech firms Along with blocking Meta's acquisition of Manus, China is also planning to restrict top tech firms, including leading AI start-ups, from accepting US capital without the government's approval. According to a Bloomberg report, Chinese regulators have recently instructed several private tech firms to reject US investment in funding rounds unless explicitly approved. This includes AI start-ups Moonshot AI and StepFun.