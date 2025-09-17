China calls TikTok US sale a 'win-win'

China will review how TikTok's tech is handled

As part of the agreement, China will review how TikTok's tech and intellectual property are handled.

An official commentary in the People's Daily says the deal is built on mutual respect and cooperation.

Meanwhile, the US may give more time—possibly 90 extra days—to wrap things up, with investors watching closely for updates from Friday's Trump-Xi call.

The outcome could shape future trade talks.