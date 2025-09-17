Next Article
China calls TikTok US sale a 'win-win'
Business
China is on board with TikTok's plan to shift its US operations to American ownership, calling the move a "win-win."
The agreement should be confirmed during an upcoming call between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping.
With TikTok's huge US user base, this deal is a big moment for both countries' economic talks.
China will review how TikTok's tech is handled
As part of the agreement, China will review how TikTok's tech and intellectual property are handled.
An official commentary in the People's Daily says the deal is built on mutual respect and cooperation.
Meanwhile, the US may give more time—possibly 90 extra days—to wrap things up, with investors watching closely for updates from Friday's Trump-Xi call.
The outcome could shape future trade talks.