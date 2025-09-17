Asian markets mixed as Fed meeting looms

Japan's overall exports slip slightly

Japan's overall exports slipped just a bit (down 0.1%), even after some tariff relief—though sales to Europe and the Middle East actually grew.

Over in the US, major stock indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipped slightly as investors eyed possible Fed rate cuts amid slow job growth.

Still, retail spending stayed surprisingly strong, showing people aren't done shopping just yet.

Meanwhile, New York Times Co.'s shares fell after Donald Trump hit them with a $15 billion lawsuit.