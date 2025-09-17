Next Article
Paytm Postpaid gives you credit for UPI payments
Business
Paytm just launched Paytm Postpaid, a new credit line in partnership with Suryodaya Small Finance Bank.
It lets you make payments anywhere UPI is accepted—think QR codes, online shopping, recharges, and bill payments—and gives you up to 30 days to pay back with zero interest.
Basically, it's a way to get short-term credit for your everyday expenses without extra hassle.
How to get started
For now, only select users (chosen based on their spending habits) will get access, but Paytm says it'll open up to more people soon.
If you're interested when it's available for you, just complete KYC and link your UPI using Aadhaar and set a PIN.
Both Paytm and the bank are highlighting responsible lending—they want this to be flexible but secure for everyone.