Asian markets are making quick moves to keep things stable after US stocks took a hit.

China is lowering its margin requirement for securities from 100% to 80% starting November 30, which could pump nearly 400 billion yuan into the market.

This comes right after the benchmark CSI 300 Index tumbled over 8% in October.

Meanwhile, South Korea is setting up a fund to support its stock market, and Taiwan widened curbs on short sales of local stocks following its worst weekly fall in 35 years.