China cuts margin to 80% as Asian markets seek stability
Asian markets are making quick moves to keep things stable after US stocks took a hit.
China is lowering its margin requirement for securities from 100% to 80% starting November 30, which could pump nearly 400 billion yuan into the market.
This comes right after the benchmark CSI 300 Index tumbled over 8% in October.
Meanwhile, South Korea is setting up a fund to support its stock market, and Taiwan widened curbs on short sales of local stocks following its worst weekly fall in 35 years.
Chinese regulators plan liquidity support measures
China's regulators are also working behind the scenes: the Shenzhen Stock Exchange is proposing introducing market makers on the ChiNext board and the People's Bank of China said this month it would conduct more than 100 billion yuan of swap operations to boost liquidity and help restore investor confidence.
Over in Taiwan and South Korea, authorities hope their new measures will calm things down for investors facing major volatility.