China exports surge 23.9% in July, $112.5 billion surplus
China's exports shot up 23.9% in July 2026, outpacing predictions and keeping momentum strong even after June's big jump.
Imports climbed too, leading to a hefty $112.5 billion trade surplus for the month.
Demand for AI gear and electric vehicles was so high it helped China bounce back from port disruptions caused by Typhoon Bavi.
Import prices 25%, semiconductor prices 700%
Most of this trade boom came from rising prices, not just more shipments.
With global investment in AI heating up, export prices rose for the third month straight, while import prices hit a record 25% increase.
Chip shortages pushed semiconductor prices up as much as 700%, making tech products even pricier.
China's surplus worries Europe and US.
China's growing trade surplus is stirring concerns in Europe and the US about its expanding influence in car manufacturing and tech hardware.
Even with these worries, soaring overseas shipments for AI-related electronics keep its trade performance solid, and tensions with Europe and the US and a heated discussion among economists over the role the domestic currency played.