China industrial profits up 15.5% as AI and electronics surge
China's industrial profits shot up 15.5% from the first nine months of the year, thanks mostly to a big boost in tech, especially AI and electronics, where demand is strong.
September alone saw a sharp jump compared with August, showing just how fast things are moving in these sectors.
China electronics profits soar, furniture slump
Profits for computer and electronics makers more than doubled as the AI supply chain heats up, with economist Ding Meng, chief China economist at CITIC Bank International, linking this surge to both local and global demand.
But it's not all good news: traditional industries like furniture manufacturing saw profits drop by more than one-half, revealing some real economic imbalances.
Even with these gains, China is still working through recovery challenges, as overall major industrial firm profits rose 14.4% year over year in September, though that's a bit better than August's 4.2% increase.