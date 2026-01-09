Next Article
China is now India's top export buddy, beating the US
Business
China has become a major export destination for India, with a 33% jump in exports—hitting $12.22 billion between April and November 2025.
This marks India's best export numbers to China in four years and a big turnaround from last year's dip.
What's driving this surge?
A mix of products fueled the boom: oil meals, seafood like black tiger and Vannamei shrimp, telecom gear, spices, and even electronics.
Populated printed circuit board exports shot up from just $24 million to over $900 million!
Agriculture and metals like aluminum also played a key role as Indian businesses look for new wins in tough global markets.