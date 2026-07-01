China manufacturing posts strongest quarter as PMI averages 51.9
Business
China's factories are on a roll, posting their strongest quarter in years, even with a tiny slowdown in June.
The key PMI score averaged 51.9 for April to June 2026, which is the highest since late 2020 and still above the "growth" line.
China orders, easing costs hide risks
This surge came from a yearlong streak of rising new orders and easing input-cost inflation.
But there's a catch: experts say weak retail sales and investment are warning signs for the wider economy.
Plus, China's factories rely heavily on exports and AI tech, so global demand dips or trade tensions (like those with the US or EU) could put pressure on future growth.