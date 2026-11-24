Trump claims China may have tried to recruit Jensen Huang
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has claimed that China may have tried to recruit Jensen Huang, CEO of chipmaker NVIDIA. The speculation comes after Huang's resignation on November 12 led to a sharp sell-off in tech stocks. Trump said he feared that if the NVIDIA board hadn't reinstated him as CEO, China could have taken advantage of his departure and drawn him into its own technology ecosystem.
Presidential influence
I convinced them to reinstate Huang: Trump
In a recent interview with CNBC, Trump admitted to personally intervening in the leadership crisis at NVIDIA.
He said he spoke to members of the board and convinced them to bring Huang back as CEO.
"I spoke to them. Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them," Trump said, calling Huang one of America's most valuable technology figures.
AI concerns
Trump's intervention due to AI race concerns
According to an Associated Press report, Trump's intervention was largely due to the potential impact of Huang's departure on US efforts to outpace China in artificial intelligence (AI).
The President was particularly worried that a Chinese company could recruit Huang, whose expertise has made him a key player in the global AI hardware industry.
Administrative efforts
Vice President JD Vance took lead in campaign
The campaign to restore Huang's position saw the involvement of several senior members of the Trump administration.
Vice President JD Vance took a leading role over the weekend, working with Huang and making his case to NVIDIA's board.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were also part of this effort.
Security fears
No evidence of Huang being a national security threat
The Trump administration had also tried to assure NVIDIA that there was no evidence of Huang posing a threat to national security.
The concerns had grown after the reports about his personal relationships, including an alleged association with a woman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence.
Continued scrutiny
Controversy continues despite Huang's reinstatement
Huang's reinstatement has not ended the controversy.
The NVIDIA board has said it will continue its investigation into the allegations, while the US Senate Banking Committee has scheduled a public hearing with Huang for December 3.
Senator Tim Scott announced this hearing amid continued questions from lawmakers about the circumstances of Huang's departure and return.