China proposes restrictions on 12 solar technologies, India concerned
China released draft revisions to the "Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited and Restricted from Export" on 16 October, proposing restrictions on 12 crucial solar technologies (think silicon wafers and advanced solar cells), which could throw a wrench in India's big plans to ramp up its clean energy game by 2030.
India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is already flagging concerns, since these components are pretty much the backbone of the country's solar push.
India's manufacturers seek German suppliers
With China tightening its grip, Indian manufacturers are scrambling for alternatives, like looking to German suppliers.
Experts say imports from China might still happen with special licenses, but expect delays.
The government is also considering extending the implementation of the Approved List for Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for cells beyond January to help reduce reliance on imports and keep those solar ambitions alive.