China released draft revisions to the "Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited and Restricted from Export" on 16 October, proposing restrictions on 12 crucial solar technologies (think silicon wafers and advanced solar cells), which could throw a wrench in India's big plans to ramp up its clean energy game by 2030.

India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is already flagging concerns, since these components are pretty much the backbone of the country's solar push.