Next Article
China pushes for self-reliance in tech with new 5-year plan
Business
China just released a proposal for its next five-year plan aiming to boost its tech game and make the economy more self-reliant.
The big push? Emphasizing development in areas like semiconductors and AI, so the country isn't as dependent on Western imports.
It's all about building a stronger, homegrown industrial system while staying competitive globally.
What else is in the plan?
Besides tech, China's looking to strengthen its domestic market, improve social safety nets, and keep key sectors like real estate steady.
Analysts expect the full plan (coming in March 2025) will set growth targets between 4.5% and 4.8% for 2026-2030—slightly lower than before, but it shows China's serious about staying resilient in a tough global climate.