China pushes for self-reliance in tech with new 5-year plan Business Oct 23, 2025

China just released a proposal for its next five-year plan aiming to boost its tech game and make the economy more self-reliant.

The big push? Emphasizing development in areas like semiconductors and AI, so the country isn't as dependent on Western imports.

It's all about building a stronger, homegrown industrial system while staying competitive globally.