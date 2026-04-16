China resumes imports of Indian broken rice after multi-year pause Business Apr 16, 2026

China just reopened its doors to Indian broken rice, ending a multi-year pause in imports after China rejected several shipments over worries about genetically modified organisms.

This move comes after a big import run in 2021-22 and India's own export ban in 2022 because of bad weather at home.

The restart is being seen as a good sign for trade between the two countries and a boost for Indian farmers.