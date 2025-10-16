China raises hiring age limit to tackle job market bias

China is tackling age discrimination in its job market, a problem commonly referred to as the "curse of 35." The term describes the bias against professionals who are considered too old for certain jobs after reaching 35 years. To combat this prejudice, the Chinese government has raised the upper limit of hiring age for civil service positions from 35 to 43.

Exam changes New limits announced ahead of national civil service exam The new age limits were announced this week, just ahead of the opening of applications for the national civil service exam. Now, candidates aged between 18 and 38 can apply, while those with master's or doctoral degrees have until 43 years to apply (up from 40). This is a significant change from the previous limit, which was capped at 35 years for all applicants.

Private sector bias Age bias prevalent in private sector as well The age bias isn't just limited to government jobs, but also extends to the private sector. In many white-collar industries, employees are forced to work in a cutthroat environment where career progression is the only way to keep their jobs. If they don't move up the ladder by their mid-30s, they risk losing their positions.