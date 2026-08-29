CXMT sues Pentagon over 'Chinese military company' designation
What's the story
ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), China's leading memory chip manufacturer, has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Defense. The company is challenging its classification as a "Chinese military company." CXMT argues that this designation, first given in 2025, harms its reputation and could lead to government contracting restrictions. The firm maintains that its chips are intended for civilian and commercial use, not military purposes.
Legal battle
CXMT's lawsuit involving US defense officials
CXMT claims it has spent over a year trying to contest this designation and get itself removed from the list.
In February 2026, the Pentagon issued a notice saying that CXMT would be taken off the list. However, this notice was retracted later that same day.
The company alleges that senior US defense officials are also involved in its lawsuit against this classification.
Similar case
Similar case filed by Alibaba
CXMT's lawsuit is similar to a case filed by Alibaba, the Chinese tech and e-commerce giant.
In June, Alibaba sued the US government for being placed on a list of companies from China that the Department of Defense linked to its military.
This highlights a trend of Chinese companies challenging their designations as "Chinese military company" in US courts.