China's factory profits hit 2-year high

China 's industrial sector has witnessed a surge in profits, with a 24.7% jump in April compared to the same month last year. This is the fastest increase in more than two years and comes after a more modest 15.8% rise in March this year. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released these figures on Wednesday, showing that for the first four months of this year, profits have grown by over 18%.

Profit drivers AI demand, oil price spike boost industrial profits The sharp rise in industrial profits can be attributed to two main factors: the increasing demand for artificial intelligence-related products and a spike in oil prices due to the US-Iran war. The global energy crisis triggered by this conflict has pushed factory inflation in April to its highest level since July 2022, boosting earnings for upstream producers such as oil and gas companies.

Market impact Weak household spending, private investment may hinder rebound The surge in investment in artificial intelligence has also led to a massive increase in demand for Chinese electronics, including chips and printed circuit boards. However, despite this growth, economists don't expect a strong rebound in consumer inflation due to weak household spending and private investment. This could make it difficult for downstream factories to transfer higher raw material costs onto consumers, potentially squeezing their profits.

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