US tops the ranking

China drops to 5th place in global financial competitiveness ranking

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:13 pm Jul 05, 202602:13 pm

What's the story

In a surprising move, China's financial competitiveness ranking has dropped by one place on the global stage. The change was highlighted in a recent report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), which places China fifth in 2026. The US, Japan, the UK and Germany occupy the top four spots respectively. Liu Dongmin from CASS's Institute of World Economics and Politics said China's lower ranking is mainly due to stock market volatility in 2024 and 2025.