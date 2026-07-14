China's monthly car exports top 1M for first time
What's the story
China's monthly car exports have surpassed the one million mark for the first time in June. The achievement comes as part of a 27% surge in overseas shipments from the world's second-largest economy. Official Chinese customs data revealed that this strong trade performance could help China match or even exceed last year's record trade surplus of $1 trillion.
Market impact
Trade surplus with EU
The success of Chinese brands like BYD and Jaecoo is eating into the market shares of long-established names, especially in Europe.
According to an analysis by the Mercator Institute for China Studies (Merics) in Berlin, China recorded a €900m-a-day goods surplus with the EU in H1 2026.
This could lead to increased tensions with the EU, which has previously accused China of "weaponising" trade as a foreign policy tool.
Trade tensions
Potential collapse of European auto industry
Some of China's electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, which are not subject to the EU's 2024 tariffs on Chinese EVs, have put immense pressure on the European auto industry.
This has led to warnings of a potential collapse in employment within this sector.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest car manufacturer, is considering cutting as many as 100,000 jobs from its workforce of 670,000 as part of major restructuring plans.
Export growth
China's record-breaking exports to EU
Trade expert Rafael Jimenez Buendia, who analyzed the data for Merics, found that China's export surge to the EU exceeded expectations.
The figures showed China's exports to the EU reached a new first-half record of 2.165 trillion yuan, beating their own forecast by 45 billion yuan.
This growth was also fueled by orders for chips amid a global AI boom, with data showing exports of 32 billion integrated circuits.
Economic concerns
Fears of repeat of China shock
China's impressive export figures have been partly attributed to continued suppressed domestic demand.
This has raised fears of the impact of what many are calling China shock 2.0, a repeat of the 2000s export surge to the US that contributed to its rust belt.
A recent report by Gavekal Dragonomics, a consultancy, found that the ratio of annual exports to total manufacturing sales hit 24% in January-April this year, highest since China's WTO accession in 2001.