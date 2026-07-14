China's monthly car exports top 1M for first time

The success of Chinese brands like BYD and Jaecoo is eating into the market shares of long-established names, especially in Europe.

According to an analysis by the Mercator Institute for China Studies (Merics) in Berlin, China recorded a €900m-a-day goods surplus with the EU in H1 2026.

This could lead to increased tensions with the EU, which has previously accused China of "weaponising" trade as a foreign policy tool.