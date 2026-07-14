China ships over 1m cars, seeks $1 trillion trade surplus
Business
China just shipped out over 1 million cars in June 2026, a big leap. This push is part of its plan to reach a $1 trillion trade surplus.
Brands like BYD and Jaecoo are making waves, especially in Europe, where they're starting to challenge the old-school automakers.
EU exports nearly 13% €900m-a-day surplus
Exports to the European Union jumped nearly 13% this year, bringing in a €900m-a-day goods surplus.
Electric and hybrid cars are leading the charge since they dodge recent EU tariffs. The competition is so fierce that Volkswagen might cut jobs and close plants to keep up.
Plus, China exported a whopping 32 billion chips, showing tech demand is booming too.