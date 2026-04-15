China surpasses US as India's top trading partner, trade $151.1B
Business
Big shift alert: China has now edged out the US to become India's biggest trading partner for 2025-26.
Trade between India and China hit a massive $151.1 billion, ending the U.S.'s four-year run at the top.
But here's the catch: this also means India's trade deficit with China reached a record $112.16 billion.
India-China trade: exports +37% imports +16%
India's exports to China jumped by nearly 37%, reaching $19.47 billion, while imports from China climbed 16% to $131.63 billion.
Meanwhile, trade with other countries showed mixed results: exports dipped to places like the Netherlands and the UK but grew with Germany and the U.A.E., showing how India is shaking up its global trade game right now.