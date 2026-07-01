China tightens outbound investment rules to protect national security
China just rolled out stricter rules for investing money abroad, taking effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
The main goal? Protect national security as tech competition with the US heats up.
Now, any outbound investment has to fit China's "overall national security concept," which is all about balancing what's best for the country at home and abroad.
Beijing prioritizes AI chips green tech
Beijing is putting special focus on growing industries like AI, computer chips, and green tech inside China.
The new rules also make it harder to send experts overseas or run training sessions abroad.
Plus, the government now has more power to review deals that might affect security, like when they blocked Meta from buying AI startup Manus earlier this year.
US officials say these broad powers mean foreign firms face bigger risks when doing business in China.